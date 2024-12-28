Emergency teams focus on evacuee support and assessments

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Divisional Commissioner Western has distributed food rations to 61 families that are currently in evacuation centers.

Divisional commander Apolosi Lewaqai states that this morning their teams distributed food rations to the affected families mainly in the Nadi area.

He says that they are focusing on individuals in Andrews Primary School, Saioni Church, Korovuto Secondary School, and the Vou Dance Group Office.

Lewaqai adds that according to their guidelines they provide food rations to evacuees 48 hours after their evacuation and they aim to complete the distribution today.

The Commissioner Western says that teams are also on the ground conducting assessments of the situation, particularly checking homes and water levels.

He highlights that they have observed that significant cleanup effort is required and although the Western Division is currently experiencing fine weather now, the teams has been advised by the Fiji Meteorological Services of further adverse conditions over the next few days.

He is urging the general public in the Western division to wear protective gear, especially sturdy shoes, when cleaning up their homes or compounds.

Commissioner Lewaqai adds that emergency operations centers will remain active, as the meteorological service has indicated that rainfall is expected to continue throughout the weekend.