Ellington Wharf nears completion in Rakiraki

[Source: Fiji Government]

The Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that the Ellington Wharf in Rakiraki is set to open on 13th December or shortly thereafter.

He says, while the initial timeline was scheduled a week earlier, the extension allows for proper curing of concrete works, installation of jetty fenders, and rock armouring to protect the site.

He says, the Fiji Roads Authority has also completed major roadworks from King’s Road to the wharf, with the remaining unsealed section to be upgraded once final works are complete.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Tuisawau assured Parliament that the project will provide a safer, more efficient transportation hub for seafarers and communities in the Western Division, supporting economic growth and improving connectivity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.