Electrical company advances its trading products

A local electrical company is investing in quality, reliability, and durability brands to advance their trading products.

General Manager of Narhari Electrical, Chetan Kumar, says this is part of what they are giving back to the community.

Kumar says that the company is extending its services and providing solar power to the community.

“We have a solar consultant as well who designs the solution of the whole package that make sure that we provide you with the best solution for your need.”

According to the general manager, the company has already provided assistance to Bau Island, the Yasawa Group, and some warehouses in Suva and Nadi.

The company today celebrated its 60th year of partnership with the Panasonic brand in Fiji.