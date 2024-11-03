Eighteen injured in collision along Vitogo Parade

[Source: Supplied]

Eighteen people are being treated at Lautoka Hospital following a collision between a shipping bus and a 4×4 vehicle yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. along King’s Road in Vitogo.

According to police, the 4×4 vehicle, which had pulled out from Vitogo Road, collided with the bus traveling from Lautoka towards Ba.

The force of the crash caused the bus to overturn onto its driver’s side.

The driver of the 4×4 vehicle is among those injured.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.