Eight evacuation centers opened

A total of 337 people from 67 households are sheltering in eight evacuation centers across the Western Division.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development Divisional Planning Officer West Elimi Rokoduru states four centres opened on Friday. As the weather worsened, four more were added.

Rokoduru also explained that five centres in Ba hold 259 evacuees.

Two centres in Lautoka house 66 people. In Nadi, 12 evacuees are staying with another family.

He says roads and bridges were flooded, cutting access to some communities.

District Emergency Operations Centres and first responders are monitoring the situation. Rokoduru says response teams remain on standby.

The cyclone has moved away but the Fiji Meteorological Service warns rainbands may continue until mid-week.

Rokoduru is urging the public to follow official advisories and stay alert.

