Eight arrested in surprise random breath test

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A surprise Random Breath Test operation conducted by the Police Force’s Traffic Enforcement Unit along the Namaka–Nadi corridor last night resulted in the arrest of eight drivers for alleged drunk driving including a police officer based in Lautoka.

The test was conducted on 237 drivers.

According to police, 20 drivers were tested and released after their final breath-alcohol readings were confirmed to be below the legal limit.

Article continues after advertisement

However, eight individuals returned results over the prescribed limit and were taken into custody.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.