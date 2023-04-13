EFL issues notices for Western Division customers

Thousands of Energy Fiji Limited customers in certain parts of the Western Division can expect their power supply to be affected this Sunday.

This as EFL is planning on carrying out critical maintenance works on its 132,000-volt transmission line from the Wailoa Power Station to the Nadarivatu Switching Station.

EFL says during this period there will be no electricity supply from the Wailoa Hydroelectric Power Station to the Western Division, which could cause a supply constraint to meet the full demand in the Western Division of Viti Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

Work is expected to commence from 5am until 5pm on Sunday.