Efficiency and collaboration key to agricultural growth

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Agriculture Ministry staff have been reminded to use time and government resources wisely, as well as to uphold public service values and conduct.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna highlighted this during his visit to the Sigatoka Research Station in Nacocolevu, Sigatoka, last week.

He stresses the need for concerted efforts by all in order to successfully execute the Ministry’s Strategic Development Plan.

Tunabuna emphasizes teamwork towards increasing agricultural production in Fiji.

He also acknowledged staff sacrifices and hard work in their respective fields of work.