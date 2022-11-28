Year 13 external examination begins

[File Photo]

Over 8, 200 Year 13 students are sitting for the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination from today.

These students will sit for the exams in 170 centers until December 8th.

The Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination will begin for 14,907 Year 12 students in 174 centres from 1st to 13th December.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 17,880 students will sit for Fiji Year 8 Examination in 717 centres with an additional 4 new centres this year.



Minister for Education, Premila Kumar. [Source: Ministry of Education FIJI / Facebook]

The Fiji Year 8 Examination will be held from 9th to 13th December.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, has wished all the students the best of luck for their examinations.

Kumar says while the students will be busy doing their final revisions, they must also get enough rest.

The Minister is also urging parents and teachers to help students during the exam period by providing them with the necessary support.

She also thanked the teachers, school managers, support staff and parents, who are going out of their way to ensure that their young ones can sit for the exams.

The Minister stresses that these examinations are important for the students since their results will have a significant impact on their future pursuits of higher education and career paths.