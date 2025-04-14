UniFiji demands release of review report

University of Fiji Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem has paused the development of new programs at the university.

The VC is demanding the Higher Education Commission Fiji to disclose the review report of the three major universities in the country.

Shameem claims that they have now been told of allegations of integrity in the External Review Committee and that an audit will be carried out on the reports.

She says the commission did not inform the university about allegations of integrity in the ERC’s membership.

She alleges that there have been so many excuses for the delay, saying they are now fed up.

The professor also takes aim at the Education Minister on claims about his intention to appoint a consultant to audit the ERC’s three university review reports.

She says that nothing in the Higher Education Acts gives any power to audit the ERC’s review reports.

She says if there are allegations of lack of integrity in the ERC, then UniFiji needs a right of response first before the reports go public.

The UniFiji VC adds that their Strategic Plan 2022-2026 outputs have been affected by the lack of competence on the part of the Commission due to its shortfall in qualifications and experience in higher education.

Questions have been sent to the Education Minister and the Higher Education Commission of Fiji for response.

