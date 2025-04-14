Education

UniFiji demands release of review report

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 14, 2025 4:16 pm

University of Fiji Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem has paused the development of new programs at the university.

The VC is demanding the Higher Education Commission Fiji to disclose the review report of the three major universities in the country.

Shameem claims that they have now been told of allegations of integrity in the External Review Committee and that an audit will be carried out on the reports.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the commission did not inform the university about allegations of integrity in the ERC’s membership.

She alleges that there have been so many excuses for the delay, saying they are now fed up.

The professor also takes aim at the Education Minister on claims about his intention to appoint a consultant to audit the ERC’s three university review reports.

She says that nothing in the Higher Education Acts gives any power to audit the ERC’s review reports.

She says if there are allegations of lack of integrity in the ERC, then UniFiji needs a right of response first before the reports go public.

The UniFiji VC adds that their Strategic Plan 2022-2026 outputs have been affected by the lack of competence on the part of the Commission due to its shortfall in qualifications and experience in higher education.

Questions have been sent to the Education Minister and the Higher Education Commission of Fiji for response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

LCC launches large-scale mosquito eradication campaign

Fiji’s economy strong despite global tariff uncertainty

Udu villages on alert

Weak support hurting Pacific health standards

UniFiji demands release of review report

Tikoduadua embarks on 42-days overseas mission

Submissions call for tougher rules on unsuccessful parties

Navakamocea steps in, Tagicakirewa on medical leave

Udu women take charge of sea safety

Hospital cleaning often overlooked: De Silva

UN ocean conference to highlight high seas treaty

Inside China’s only tropical car testing ground

‘A Minecraft Movie’ stomps to $80.6 million in second weekend

Jackson urges Drua to stay positive despite losses

Officials race against time ahead of Fiji Finals

Suva FC calls to fans to keep their faith in the team

America’s news TV channel for the Mideast fires its staff after funding cuts

Brumbies praise Valetini game-turning performance

Australia's ruling Labor could retain power with slim majority in May vote, poll shows

Mariah Carey on new music, Rihanna, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her lost grunge album

South Korea's ousted leader Yoon due in court as criminal trial starts

Aimee Lou Wood responds to ‘mean and unfunny’ impersonation in ‘SNL’

Missing aid worker held by Israel

Upstairs Downstairs actress Jean Marsh dies age 90

Pressure is good: Jackson

Preparations near completion for Fiji Finals

Dove Cameron performs 'Too Much' at Coachella afterparty, Nylon House

FWCC backs women's volleyball ahead of Pacific Mini Games

Lithuania’s Alekna smashes men’s discus world record

McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete career Grand Slam

Helicopter in fatal New York crash lacked flight recorders

Dairy farmer assisted by government

Alcaraz comes from behind to claim maiden Monte Carlo title

Court sets mention date for Degei

Brazilian DJ Alok fears visa removal for international artists in US

Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital

Kumar’s hearing moved to this afternoon

Body recovered from Navua River

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

Lady Gaga brings 'Mayhem' to the masses at Coachella

Fiji strengthens ties with IRENA

Ratu Naiqama encourages strong Leadership from iTLTB

Hong Kong's last major opposition party moves towards disbanding

Villagers share daily struggles with Housing Minister

Charli xcx, Green Day, Travis Scott bring bold beats to Coachella

US deports another 10 gang members to El Salvador

DPM Prasad responds to drug crisis concerns

Diversification a national priority says Kamikamica

Prasad calls for increased funding

Access to safe water improves health in Nayau

Preserving culture through literature

Drua must regroup and refocus says Dolokoto

Waqa’s unfinished dream: A World Cup journey in the making

Russian missile strike kills 34 in Ukraine's Sumy

Liverpool leave it late to close in on title

'Many small fouls' triggered Mbappe's red-card offence, says assistant coach

LCC intensifies its fight against dengue outbreak

Contentious Origin eligibility criteria set for NRL review

Newcastle up to fourth place after thrashing hapless Man Utd

Fiji targets growth in BPO sector

Fiji and Pacific Security College strengthen ties

Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt with 2-2 draw against Ipswich

Drinks are on Pereira as Wolves win again

Suva FC too strong for Nasinu

Finishing still a constant worry for the Drua

Fiji Shines at Oceania Weightlifting Championships

Twelve players named in gambling probe

Special schools strengthen vocational training

UAE and Pacific trade deal gains momentum

Students warned about drug dangers

Fiji and Finland explore deeper cooperation

Rabaka urges families to reflect and reconnect

Suva FC braces for a tough challenge

World Cup prep underway

Aging workforce poses challenge: Baleilevuka

PM calls for reflection and compassion on Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday brings unity: DPM Prasad

Robbery suspect arrested

Another milestone achievement for Karan

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

Alleged sacrilege probe underway

Cold winds sweep Beijing, closing key sites, disrupting travel

“They gave their all” Jackson

Minister urges schools to prioritize children’s health

Search continues for missing man

Education strengthens bilateral relations

Easter Cricket Tournament postponed

Gavoka backs tech-driven and eco-friendly tourism

Labasa maintains top spot, Suva set to face Nasinu

Palm Sunday a time for joy and unity: Radrodro

Brumbies bounce back in style to defeat the Reds

Arsenal held at home by Brentford to leave Liverpool closer to title

Leicester draw 2-2 with Brighton to snap scoreless losing streak

Everton's Doucoure dents Forest's Champions League qualifying hopes

Villa substitutes strike late to overcome Southampton resistance

Another loss for the Fijian Drua

Key policies under review: Baleilevuka

FCCC warns traders against unfair practices

Drua focuses on mental strength

TSLS plans greater access to education

Fiji and Slovenia eye stronger bilateral ties

Perseverance leads to success: Rabaka

Navua beats Lautoka at home

Silktails Suffer Heavy Defeat to Bulldogs in Jersey Flegg Cup

Chelsea boss Maresca expects tough test against visitors Ipswich

Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension to 2027

Drua still battling for top six finish

Gaza 'hell on earth' as hospital supplies running out, warns head of Red Cross

Flying Fijians and Scotland set for thrilling July showdown

Education a priority in upcoming budget: DPM Prasad

DPM Prasad welcomes eased visa restrictions

Health team conducts larval surveillance in Tailevu

Trump admin can't withhold Maine lunch funds over trans athlete policy: Judge

Players show up in numbers for Talent ID

FENC Fiji needs $430k annually: Sharma

Bournemouth's Christie out for the season after undergoing surgery

Pennsylvania man charged over threats to kill Trump, immigration agents

Tragic road collision claims two lives

China strikes back at Trump on tariffs, rattling confidence in US assets

Young halfback eager for Highlanders clash

Diabetes Fiji highlights need for more NCD support

NZ announces changes to visitor visa for Pacific

Leleca targets 400m event for Fiji Finals

Khem returns; Labasa hopes to continue winning momentum

New roadmap targets mother-to-child HIV transmission

Alcaraz downs Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis, holder Tsitsipas goes out

Kiran spotlights Fiji’s gender and HIV challenges

Crusaders survive late scare to edge Hurricanes

Facing Trump tariffs, Vietnam eyes crackdown on some China trade

Oscars to add stunt design award for its 100th ceremony

$1 billion in outstanding scholarship bonds

Fire leaves six families homeless

AG’s office stays out of DPP row

FICAC recovers $900K in corruption case

ACS defends girls title, new winner in boy’s division

Ikanivere receives top Pasifika Honor

History for Bua College, five scouted for FNRL Academy

Ba FC goes the extra mile in training

MOU to enhance clinical training for UniFiji students

Human rights body presses for change

Nadave graduates receive national qualifications

Women-led enterprises contribute 18 percent to GDP

Nandani graduates against the odds

Pryde demands clarity from JSC

Women seek political reform

Project to safeguard Pacific biodiversity and oceans

Company fine doubled to $3m for workplace manslaughter

Alison Supermarket expands its reach

Nakasi disqualified, Lelean claims senior boys 4x100m gold

Waqairawai steals the win for Lelean

Wes Anderson, Ari Aster to compete at action-packed Cannes Film Festival

TSLS scholarship numbers hit record high

Another “Bua bullet” in the making

Early education strengthened with new pre-primary policy

Three more records broken in day two

Bella Ramsey teases action-packed season 2 of 'The Last of Us'

Leleca creates upset in senior boys 200m finals

Call to fix Fiji’s flawed voting system

Trump says TikTok deal is still 'on the table'

Mudu scoops two gold for Saraswati College

Nasinu residents ask for better services

Young Baselala follows family rugby path

WASH key to infection prevention, says UNICEF

Fiji Men's Netball to participate in AMMNA Championship

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dhamaal 4 cast conclude Malshej Ghat schedule

TSLS launches new platforms to streamline services

Helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River, killing all six aboard

P Meghji Group opens new supermarket

Cherki stoppage-time strike earns Lyon dramatic draw with Manchester Utd

Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi to team up for Puri Jagannadh’s next

Trump threatens sanctions, tariffs on Mexico in water dispute

Driver dies following crash

Man to front court for allegedly assaulting a minor

Prada brings Versace home to create Italian luxury contender

Dengue Fever outbreak declared for Central Division

Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy tops 200 as burials begin

Perfect timing for Baselala’s Super Rugby return: Jackson

Exciting line-up for day two of Triple N

Over 60 teachers receive delayed pay

Lutu aims for historic three-peat

Election transparency under scrutiny

Tribunal for Corrections Chief

Tavua eyes win, calls for fair game

Employers must support TVET graduates

Budget consultation gets underway

New effort to empower Fijian workers

GEM IT wins government tech deal

New agreement boosts benefits for resort workers

Australia turns down China's offer to 'join hands' to fight US tariffs

Nasali and Caucaunibuca rules triple N zone

ACS and Lelean lead after day one

K-pop fans in China live like their idols, just for a day

Narube doubts reforms without constitutional change

Public access to data set to expand

Nakasi acknowledges tough competition

Dispute arises over Netball sponsorship funds

Data gaps hinders WASH progress

Nadi-Cairns route cuts travel time

Fiji aims to build digital skills

US measles battle hindered by confusion over health secretary response