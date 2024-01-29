TSLS extends deadline for applications

[File Photo]

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service has granted an extension for online applications until February 9th, 2024.

TSLS says 3953 applications failed to meet eligibility criteria.

It says they have received 8383 applications, with only 4430 meeting the eligibility criteria and the remainder submitting incomplete applications.

TSLS says difficulties faced include applicants uploading incorrect documents, filling in inaccurate personal details, and selecting the wrong program choice.

TSLS says they are actively trying to mitigate the submission of incomplete forms by assisting applicants through various communication methods.

TSLS is urging applicants to use the TSLS community awareness handbook as a reference to ensure accurate details are shared during the application process.

Successful applicants are encouraged to decide whether to accept or decline their offer, whereas late students are urged to accurately complete their applications to avoid disappointment.