TSLS begins scholarship awareness

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is encouraging teachers and students to attend awareness workshops to get detailed information about various government scholarship programs and make informed decisions.

For two weeks, TSLS will be visiting schools across urban, rural, and maritime areas to raise awareness among Year 12 and Year 13 students.

This annual initiative helps potential scholarship recipients learn more about available opportunities.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [Source: Supplied]

The workshops commenced last month at Swami Vivekananda College in Nadi, launched by the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

Schools in the Central and Northern Divisions are also part of the schedule.



TSLS Chief Executive Officer Dr Hasmukh Lal [Source: Supplied]

TSLS Chief Executive Officer Dr Hasmukh Lal is encouraging members of the public to access the 2025 Scholarship Awareness Handbook on their website.

He also announced that applications for Round One of the Micro Qualification/Competency-Based Training Scheme will open on September 17, 2024 and close on October 1, 2024.

This “Quick Fix Labour Solution” aims to address shortages in industries like Construction, Tourism & Hospitality, and Automotive, White Goods Repair, and Small Business sectors. The program will provide 150-160 hours of training for unskilled youth and adults not currently employed.

Eligible training providers include Fiji National University, Marriott Academy, Ministry of Education – TVET, Pacific Polytechnic Limited, Servicepro International Tourism Hospitality Institute and Vishan Institute of Technology.