Tougher rules target misconduct in schools

The Education Ministry is tackling long-standing issues of staff misconduct, shortages and weak accountability through major reforms.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro pointed this out in his ministerial statement in Parliament this morning.

Radrodro states a comprehensive disciplinary policy is being developed to address misconduct among school heads, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Past practices often saw staff being transferred rather than held accountable, moving problems between schools.

The new policy will follow civil service disciplinary guidelines, ensuring actions are prompt, transparent, fair and consistent.

The Performance Disciplinary Unit will oversee unresolved cases to protect students, schools and the integrity of the education system.

“The Ministry of Education is taking steps in working towards restoring public confidence and trust in our education system. We are also ensuring that our schools and our workplaces are safe and accountable institutions. Mr Speaker Sir, the second on the teacher transfer policy, the teacher transfer policy plays a crucial role in mitigating teacher shortages in schools, in future schools by enabling greater flexibility, responsiveness and equity in our staff.”

Radrodro also outlined changes to the teacher transfer policy to tackle staff shortages and redistribute teachers across schools, divisions and districts.

Teachers can request transfers after serving a set period, with annual windows and formal procedures to ensure fair movements.

The policy focuses on gaps in STEM subjects, remote schools and areas affected by retirements or resignations while improving teacher retention and motivation.

Radrodro confirms the Ministry is revising the appointments and acting appointments policy to ensure merit-based staff placement.

Previous gaps led to delays, favoritism and weak accountability which the new framework aims to eliminate.

The reforms are part of a broader push to improve governance, service delivery and build a professional, accountable and student-focused education system.

In response, Opposition MP Hem Chand explained that the teacher shortage is emerging as a critical concern, affecting students across primary and secondary schools.

Chand told Parliament that shortages in subjects such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics and PMEC are leading to large class sizes, heavier workloads and declining education quality.

