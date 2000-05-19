Term 2 critical for students says Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro reminded students that Term 2 is crucial, involving intensive syllabus coverage, completion of Years 12 and 13 projects, and preparation for external exams.

He stated Term 2 offers an opportunity to build upon Term 1’s knowledge and skills.

Radrodro encouraged students to seek support and utilize government-provided academic and welfare assistance.

Article continues after advertisement



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

He reminded teachers their role extends beyond instruction, as they are mentors and role models.

The Minister highlighted the importance of parental and guardian involvement.

He emphasised that parental encouragement, guidance, and teacher communication form a strong educational partnership.

In addition to academics, Radrodro noted Term 2 includes extracurricular activities like Cadet training and inter-school sports.

He encouraged students to participate, while balancing academics with discipline and time management.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.