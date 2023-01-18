TELS arrangements to continue

TSLS Office.

The Prime Minister has today announced that the current arrangements on Tertiary Education Loans Service or TELS will continue for Semester 1, 2023.

Sitiveni Rabuka also says that this will now be extended to students who want to undertake foundation studies, as this was not the case before.

He further stated that the cabinet in its meeting yesterday has also agreed to remove the vaccination requirement for TELS recipients and approved the deferment of debt repayment under the scheme to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service until the relevant legislation is amended.

These decisions were made following a submission from the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

“Agreed that more time be given to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and the Solicitor General’s Office to thoroughly consider the legal and financial implications of the suspension of existing loan repayments and write-off for all outstanding students’ debts owed to government and to bring the necessary legislative and policy amendments back to cabinet.”



The tertiary education loan stands at around $680m and there are currently 8, 000 students studying under the loans scheme.