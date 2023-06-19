Technology education needs to be included in schools

[Source: CBC]

An international lawyer and specialist in Cyber Crime and Digital Privacy legislation, Corien Vermaak, has advocated for the inclusion of technology education in the local school curriculum.

Vermaak argues that such an initiative would equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand cybersecurity and protect themselves in an increasingly interconnected world.

She emphasizes that with the rapid evolution of technology, it is essential for governments and the private sector to collaborate in shaping a comprehensive curriculum that addresses the pressing need for cybersecurity education.

By doing so, we can empower the future generation to navigate the digital landscape safely and responsibly.

Cyber threats have become a prevalent concern worldwide, affecting individuals, businesses, and even governments.

Vermaak believes that educating students about cyber threats and preventive measures will serve as a proactive defence strategy, arming them with the necessary tools to mitigate risks.