SPC sounds alarm on widening literacy gaps

Weaving Traditional Literacy with Digital Tools in the Blue Pacific

Literacy in the Pacific faces growing challenges. Many primary school children begin their education without exposure to books or printed words at home.

The Pacific Community’s Director of the Educational Quality and Assessment Program Dr Michelle Belisle pointed this out and states this early gap is a key factor behind the region’s ongoing struggle to meet educational standards.

She pointed to challenges unique to the Pacific, including scattered islands, limited access to schools, hundreds of languages, and restricted electricity, internet, and learning resources.

Article continues after advertisement

These barriers, she said, are holding back progress despite growing regional efforts to strengthen education.



Dr Michelle Belisle [file photo]

“Teachers are at the heart of education, and so it’s essential to empower them to integrate digital tools and resources into their approach to teaching literacy skills. At the same time, teachers also need support to ensure they are aware of the potential pitfalls and dangers that come with accessing digital tools.”

Dr. Belisle said teachers must be supported to integrate these tools into literacy lessons while also being equipped to handle the risks that come with online access.

She emphasized the need for investment in teacher training, resource development, and carefully planned technology use, adding that literacy efforts must also protect Pacific languages, traditions, and culture.

This year’s International Literacy Day theme, Weaving Traditional Literacy with Digital Tools in the Blue Pacific, reflects that balance, calling for innovation that does not erode heritage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.