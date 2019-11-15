Schools awards ceremony to proceed, Ministry reviews earlier decision

The Ministry of Education has reviewed its decision on schools to conduct awards ceremony.

Minister Rosy Akbar has advised Heads of School that award ceremony this year may proceed.

Akbar says award ceremonies have always been an important event on the school calendar as they recognise students’ contributions for a variety of achievements and programmes as such not only motivate and encourage young minds but also enable them to value their own accomplishments.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister added that the earlier advice to schools not to conduct these awards as a precautionary COVID-19 safety measure has been reviewed.

Akbar says Heads of Schools may now organise the award ceremony and invite parents or guardians only, keeping within the considerations of the COVID-19 safety measures currently in place.

Heads of Schools are requested to keep the event simple and focused on children’s achievements.

Akbar is urging Heads of Schools to ensure that there is no disruption for Years 12 and 13 students and encourages teachers to continue preparing students for the internal and external school examinations.