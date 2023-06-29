Relevant health education systems are crucial: Radrodro

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

There is a need to contextualize a relevant health education system that embraces cultural sensitivity, community engagement, and the integration of traditional healing practices.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro during the Health Professional Education Symposium this week.

He says this will create and ensure a healthcare workforce that truly understands and respects the needs of the Fijian and Pacific communities.

Radrodro says professional contributions hold an essential place in shaping the quality and effectiveness of healthcare systems.

He adds that there is a need for innovative ways of teaching, learning, and assessment that align with the demands of modern science and medicine.

The Minister also states that the focus should be on teaching strategies that foster competence and skills in the medical field, which uses technology.

Radrodro is urging health professionals to seize the opportunity to innovate, rejuvenate, and collectively transform health profession education in Fiji.