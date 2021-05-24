Principals urged to be more innovative

Heads of Schools must show strong leadership to implement changes so that when students return, learning takes place in a safe environment.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar made the comments at the 125th Fiji Principals’ Virtual Conference via Zoom this morning.

She addressed secondary school principals and spoke about the future of education in Fiji.

The two-day conference that will end tomorrow, will deliberate on the theme “Adaptive Leadership for Safe, Healthy and Protective Schools”

The Forum will provide all Secondary Heads of Schools a platform to discuss new and creative ways of delivering education amidst this pandemic.

Kumar says learning and teaching must be transformed to allow multiple modes of delivery as education has changed from face-to-face to remote learning with the help of ICT.

She says the Ministry will invest in a lot of efforts to include ICT tools in learning and this means using Learning Management System Moodle in education delivery.

The Principals have been advised to use this forum to reflect on their roles as leaders, be more innovative and resourceful.

Kumar who assumed office on Tuesday had a series of meetings with the Permanent Secretary and Section Heads to discuss the status and direction of education in Fiji.