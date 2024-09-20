Plans to improve teacher-student ratio

[File Photo]

The government has outlined plans to improve the teacher-to-student ratio amid a shortage of teachers in several fields.

Currently, the ratio stands at 1:50 for primary schools and 1:40 for secondary schools.

According to the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050, the government will focus on revising teacher recruitment procedures, enhancing professional development programs, and addressing training needs.

Article continues after advertisement

This initiative also includes the development of a Teacher Competency Framework and a Leadership Competency Framework, along with a review of teacher remuneration.

The plan emphasizes the need to improve the quality of school infrastructure, including renovations, facility maintenance and the construction of new classrooms.