Plans to improve teacher-student ratio

The government has outlined plans to improve the teacher-to-student ratio amid a shortage of teachers in several fields.
Currently, the ratio stands at 1:50 for primary schools and 1:40 for secondary schools.
According to the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050, the government will focus on revising teacher recruitment procedures, enhancing professional development programs, and addressing training needs.
This initiative also includes the development of a Teacher Competency Framework and a Leadership Competency Framework, along with a review of teacher remuneration.
The plan emphasizes the need to improve the quality of school infrastructure, including renovations, facility maintenance and the construction of new classrooms.