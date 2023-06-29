Mushroom farming should be included in schools

Votualevu College is advocating for the inclusion of mushroom farming in school curricula.

College Treasurer Sunil Sharma says that recognizing the tremendous potential of this sustainable and lucrative practice, schools should seize the opportunity to introduce mushroom cultivation into their agricultural programs.

Votualevu College’s Vocational program has already embraced this innovative approach, becoming the first educational institution in the nation to incorporate technical teaching in mushroom farming.

Sharma notes an overwhelmingly positive response from students, who are eager to delve into the captivating world of mushroom cultivation.

He says the revenue generated from these sales is then reinvested into the school’s agriculture program, fostering a sustainable and self-sufficient ecosystem.

With the success of Votualevu College’s mushroom farming program serving as an inspiration, Sharma passionately encourages communities with available land resources to embrace this promising agricultural endeavour.