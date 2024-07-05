Multi-million dollar grant to upgrade school infrastructure

The Australian government has provided $33 million grant funding support to upgrade school infrastructure along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The social infrastructure program was launched by the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald today together with Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

McDonald says they want to provide a safe environment for students and teachers.

“We are working hand in hand with the government to assess the critical need across the 86 schools in Suva and Nausori corridor so that we can help deliver new classrooms and address urgent maintenance needs.”

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says their assessments over the past 15–16 years reveal a lack of new classrooms and schools built in the Suva–Nausori corridor.

He says a comprehensive audit is currently underway on 86 schools to assess the needs of the schools.

“The infrastructure audit will map out the infrastructure needs of a vast number of schools and by having this evidence base, we will be better equipped to make prioritized decisions about support that benefit as many children in Fiji as possible.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Australian government has been supportive towards Fiji, especially investing in the education system.

“The new building built there through the social infrastructure program with a Category Five cyclone certified build from appropriate locally sourced materials equipped with rainwater harvesting, and solar power and built with the flexibility to allow them to be reconfigured to also serve as evacuation centres.”

Meanwhile, the inaugural Vuvale Award was also launched today.

Students of Jagindar Singh Primary School were also recognized for their achievements.