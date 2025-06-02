Ministry urged to fast track implementation of spot checks

Despite existing school policies, gaps in enforcement continue to allow some students to engage in harmful behaviours outside of school settings.

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged that current policies are outdated and ineffective.

Dudley Intermediate School Principal Shareen Chand is calling for the immediate implementation of checks to protect students and the wider community from rising social issues linked to youth involvement.

“We do not know if they are carrying these things in their bags when they are in school. Right now, we are not mandated, we haven’t been given the green light, to check the personal belongings of our students. If only the Ministry of Education gives us that authority and makes it mandatory, then we can tackle this problem within school premises.”



School Principal Shareen Chand.

Chand notes that although Dudley Intermediate School has behaviour management policies, a code of conduct, and strict enrolment rules, students still manage to engage in illegal activities after school hours.

She emphasises that the introduction of spot checks could serve as a preventive measure, discouraging students from getting involved in such situations in the first place.

The Ministry of Education is currently reviewing the Education Act 1966 to better address modern challenges in the education system.

