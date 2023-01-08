Ministry to review school programs

The Ministry of Education will review some of its school programs to ensure that they suit the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says a holistic approach will be taken to implement changes.

Radrodro affirms that a submission to have a National Education Summit will be made to the Cabinet.

“Tertiary learning institutions will be part of our consultation process. We will be submitting to the cabinet to have a national education summit to allow us collectively address issues. We need to address them as stakeholders and partners of the education sector in Fiji.”

Radrodro has encouraged school management to seek guidance from the Ministry for any clarifications on policy direction.