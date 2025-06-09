Ministry takes steps to address Year Eight failures

[file photo]

The Ministry of Education says it is actively working to address the issue of Year Eight student failures across the country.

A survey by the ministry revealed that approximately 6,000 students failed the Year Eight examination between 2022 and 2023.

Minister Aseri Radrodro emphasized that the ministry is reviewing existing policies to find ways to better support students. He added that these measures will ensure students remain engaged and accommodated within the school system, helping them complete their education successfully.

“I think it’s a work in progress in terms of student dropouts. That is currently something that we’re trying to address. We are reviewing the policies to see how best you can still accommodate them in the school system.”

Radrodro says the ministry is reviewing the quality of education to ensure students are provided with the competencies expected of them.

He adds that the work is ongoing and that a formal announcement will be made once the necessary policies and procedures have been finalized.

