Mark scaling returns

The Education Ministry will reintroduce a scaling system for national examinations from next year.

The move aims to create a fairer assessment framework for students across Fiji.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said scaling had always been part of the system until it was removed by a former minister.

“There is a need for scaling based on geographical location and the disparity of marks attained by students in rural, maritime, and other remote areas. This is why scaling will be reintroduced in the 2026 academic year.”

Radrodro states recent results show the need to adjust marks to reflect unequal access to resources and learning support, especially for students in rural, maritime and remote areas.

He said Cabinet approved the return of mark scaling earlier this year.



He adds the decision aligns with international standards and supports national education goals by ensuring a consistent and equitable system for all students.

