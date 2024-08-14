Marist expo aims to pave careers

[Source: FNU/ Facebook]

Marist Brothers High School has held its first careers expo post-COVID with an aim to encourage students to affirm their career inspiration.

School Vice Principal, Tupou Gavidi says relevant organizations took part in the one-day expo to help students make the right choices.

Gavidi says this is an important field to help students make professional connections as well.

“It is most beneficial where our students get the maximum benefit of accessing the information and the knowledge that they try to share, as well as, you know, having a fixed idea of what they are actually going to aspire for when they leave or finish their secondary journey in school.”



Gavidi adds that the school is planning to hold more expos with various exhibitors that will enable the students to gain vast knowledge.

She says that engaging with employers and industry professionals can boost the confidence level of all students taking part.