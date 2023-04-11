Government provided $44.5 million in Back-To-School support

Back to school shopping is illustrated above.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance announced in Parliament that the government has disbursed $44.5 million in one-time payments of $200 per child to 222,682 students.

Professor Biman Prasad said the Back-to-School support was provided on a per-student basis to students in Early Childhood Education, primary, and secondary schools up to Year 13, whose families earn less than $50,000 in combined annual household income.

“This timely support was critical in ensuring that our children were well prepared and equipped for the new school year with few hassles.”

Prasad also highlighted that the timely payments had generated significant economic activity.