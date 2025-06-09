FTA calls for limited return of corporal punishment

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says the ban on corporal punishment has left teachers powerless to maintain discipline.

He is calling for its limited reintroduction under strict supervision.

Speaking at the National Conversation on Corporal Punishment in Suva, Manumanunitoga said teachers are increasingly facing verbal and physical abuse from students including being sworn at, having objects thrown at them, and even being assaulted.

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga.

He says teachers believe the lack of discipline in schools is linked to a breakdown of parental responsibility at home which is contributing to declining academic performance and worsening student behavior.

“Fiji once led the Pacific in literacy and numeracy but where are we now. Parents are not playing their part, children are being neglected, and teachers are left to handle the consequences.”

While acknowledging the efforts to promote counseling and positive discipline, he warned that without stronger deterrents, Fiji could face deeper social problems in the next 20 years.

“We need to listen to the people to parents in the villages and decide what works best for our children, our teachers, and our future.”

Yesterday’s discussion aims to gather diverse perspectives on the issue of corporal punishment, as education stakeholders, child advocates, and faith-based groups debate whether disciplinary measures should be reintroduced in schools.

