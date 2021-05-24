Free education initiative to continue

The Fijian Government will be setting aside approximately $60m to cater for over 220,000 primary and secondary school students from Years 1 to 13 under the free education initiative.

That funding falls within a total allocation of $703.1m to the education sector.

This includes $442.9m to the Ministry of Education, $71.4m in operating grants to higher education institutions, $159.6m for TELS and NTS, and $28m for reconstruction for schools.

$17m has been allocated for transportation assistance to more than 100,000 primary and secondary students from low-income households.