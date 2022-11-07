Four school terms welcomed by Suva Retailers

The Suva Retailers Association welcomed the decision made by the Ministry of Education to introduce four terms next year.

President Ritesh Patel says this was there submissions after studying the sales and businesses activities happening every year-end.

Patel says they have also noted that parents cannot rest during year-end as they have to prepare for the festive season at the same time prepare their children for back to school.

“The parents are offered two weeks as well so they can do their Christmas shopping and then look forward to back to school come in the end of January. Before it used to be all together Christmas and back to school, so half was Christmas and half was back to school and the enjoyment wasn’t there.”

Patel says it also goes well with business operators as they have to prepare for the festive season sales before going into Back to School sales.

In 2023, term one will begin on January 30th and end on April 6th.

Term two will begin from April 24th to June 30th, while term three will begin from July 17th to end on September 22nd.

The fourth term will begin from October 9th to December 15th.