FNU’s first local female VC traditionally welcomed

Newly first local Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

The Fiji National University has traditionally welcomed its new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba.

Nabobo-Baba is the fifth vice chancellor and the first local woman to hold the position, paving the way for women and girls in the country.

During the traditional welcome ceremony, Professor Nabobo-Baba, being the first iTaukei woman to hold such a position, acknowledged her Vanua, for all the support and teaching that guided her to where she is today.

“I fight for transformation; that is how I became a professor. I just like the best for FNU and also those that I care for, and I will kick them to get better. The world is as hard as it is. We have a global challenges.”

Nabobo-Baba also urged students, women, and girls to treasure their traditional ties and indigenous knowledge, as it will take them a long way.

Professor Nabobo-Baba adds she looks forward to working with the council, staff, and students to lift the FNU to another level.

Meanwhile, FNU Chancellor and Council Chair Semesa Karavaki adds that the appointment of Professor Nabobo-Baba is also part of the government’s commitment towards gender equality in leadership roles.

More than hundreds of staff, relatives, stakeholders, and students gathered at the Nasinu campus to be part of the traditional celebration.