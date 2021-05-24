Home

Education

FNU to reopen in phases

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 3, 2021 4:20 pm

The Fiji National University will be implementing a phased re-opening of its campuses from tomorrow.

The decision was made by the University’s Senior Leadership Team after consultations with the Fiji Higher Education Commission, following the announcement by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson says to manage the reopening of campuses in a safe and controlled manner most learning, teaching, and assessment are expected to remain online for the rest of this Semester.

Article continues after advertisement

“Phase One starting on Monday the 4th of October, we will be re-opening campuses for fully vaccinated students who need to complete practical assignments that cannot be done online. 

Wilkinson says similar arrangements are being made for staff whereby a return to campus will be phased and only for staff who are fully vaccinated and who are required to provide learning and teaching services.

He says all students and staff must have prior approval from the respective Deans and Division heads and their names to be included in the security list at the respective campuses.

He stresses those who visit any FNU campus will be required to maintain COVID safe measures in accordance with the directive from the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

The FNU Vice-Chancellor says only students and staff who have been fully vaccinated or who have proof that they have been granted exemption from vaccination will be permitted to enter FNU premises.

