Closure of technical colleges exacerbated the skills gap: Singh

The gaps that are created by skilled migration has been exacerbated by the closure of technical colleges.

While speaking in parliament, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says they will work in close consultation with stakeholders, including employers and technical and vocational education and training providers.

Singh says they are trying to upskill the workers in the short term, medium-term, and long term as per the needs of the various industries.

“The scheme initially with the secondary school was to provide Stages 1–2 and then have FNU monitor them, and then pass them on to FNU to carry on to Stage 4 and their diploma. That was a very effective method, but that was taken away, and technical colleges were open without much study done.”



Singh has commended Education Minister Aseri Radrodro for providing an opportunity to Fijians through POLYTECH, which is going to eventuate very soon.

He adds that the movement of these workers overseas for greener pastures is not new and has been happening over the past decade, and these are personal choices of where one prefers to work.