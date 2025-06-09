Call for stronger efforts to improve national exam results

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is calling on school leaders to step up efforts so that no student is left behind in national examinations.

At the Fiji Principals Association’s annual conference, Acting Director of Examinations and Assessment Sereseini Lesi says pass rates have improved, but more work is still needed.

She says the Year 12 pass rate has risen from 66 percent in 2022 to 76 percent in both 2023 and 2024, while Year 13 continues to record about 89 percent.

But the ministry’s goal remains a minimum pass rate of 95 percent.

Lesi is urging principals to find better ways to support students who are falling behind.

She also highlights trends in gender, ethnicity and regional results, stressing that while resources and location matter, the leadership of teachers and principals is key.

She further raises concern about high dropout rates among boys and is calling on school leaders to find ways to improve their retention and participation.

