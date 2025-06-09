All Northern schools to close tomorrow as weather worsens

All schools in the Northern Division will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday 26th November 2025, due to worsening weather conditions.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made after consultations with the NDMO and the Commissioner Northern.

He has apologised for the late announcement.

The Ministry’s latest Situation Report confirms heavy rain alerts, a flash flood warning for low-lying areas, persistent poor visibility, and multiple flooded roads and crossings across the division.

Transport in towns remains normal, but services in affected rural areas have stopped.

District Offices recommended the closure for the safety of students and teachers, a move supported by the Ministry’s Disaster Risk Reduction Unit.

Schools in other divisions remain open, and parents are encouraged to use their discretion based on local conditions.

The Ministry will continue monitoring the weather and advise when schools in the North can reopen.

