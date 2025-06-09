Acting allowances being paid, delays due to verification: Radrodro

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms that acting allowances for teachers and non-teaching staff are being paid, but some delays remain due to verification and procedural requirements.

He confirmed this while responding to a question by Opposition Member of Parliament Hem Chand who expressed concern that delayed payments were affecting staff morale and productivity.

Chand also cited instances of teachers and Ministry staff who had not received allowances for several months.

Radrodro says payments for acting allowances for teachers and non-teaching staff are made following strict verification processes to ensure allowances reach the correct recipients.

“The allowance has been paid. For those that have not been paid allowance, there is a process that needs to be followed. We have to ensure that the allowance has been paid to the right person. As the Honorable Member is aware, there are instances that payments have been continuing for ghost employees in the Ministry of Education. This is something that we would like to not repeat going forward.”

He also addressed concerns about acting positions within the Ministry.

“There are some processes that were undertaken to confirm these positions, but there are also existing people, because people have migrated, people have left for greener pastures, creating positions that needed to be advertised as per OMRS to fill in the positions.”

The Minister also stresses that the Ministry remains committed to addressing staff concerns.

