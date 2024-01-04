67% pass rate for Year 8

[File Photo]

The Ministry for Education recorded a pass rate of 67% for the Fiji Year Eight Examination last year, compared to 62% in 2022.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that a total of 19,084 students sat for the examination.

He also states that all Year 8 students qualify for a place in Year 9, irrespective of their Year 8 results.

Radrodro adds that these are provisional results that give students ample time to apply for the re-count and re-remark process for the next 30 days.

The Minister adds that the process to apply for a recount will cost five dollars, and remarking will cost $25.00 per subject.

Exam results can be accessed at www.examresults.gov.fj with the respective student’s unique examination index number and personal credentials.

Students who may find difficulties accessing online results can visit their respective schools or district education offices at 8 am today.

The Ministry is urging parents, guardians, and teachers to provide the necessary support to students in making decisions about their future pursuits.