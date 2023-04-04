377 teachers resign to date

[File Photo]

The Education Ministry is trying to fill teaching positions following the resignation of 377 teachers.

Radrodro highlighted this in parliament while responding to an oral question by opposition MP Hem Chand, who had asked about the basis on which new teachers were recruited in this school year and how many.

He says the unfortunate deaths of 28 teachers also created vacancies in the ministry.

Radrodro says there were new establishments due to new schools and new streams added to existing schools.

“For instance, there were eight teachers in the primary school and four teachers in the secondary school recruited for industrial arts, math, physics, computer, and vosa vakaviti lessons. There was also recruitment for temporary fill-ins for leaves for those on in-service study leave, leave without pay, or maternity leave.”

Radrodro says some teachers also opted to retire despite the retirement age being extended to 60.

He adds that 76 teachers have been re-engaged, with two for early childhood education, 50 for primary education, and 24 for secondary education.

Chand also asked Radrodro about how many schools have a shortage of teachers and when the issue will be addressed.

Radrodro says the mess created by Chand led to the shortage of teachers, and he needs to understand it.