112 school leaders still acting in role

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged that a significant number of school leadership roles continue to be filled in an acting capacity.

Responding to written questions regarding the status of primary and secondary school heads, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed that as of last month, 112 headship positions remain occupied by acting appointees.

According to Radrodro, this comprises 96 acting heads of primary schools and 16 acting heads of secondary schools.

He says all of these individuals have been serving in an acting capacity for periods ranging from three to 12 months.

He says the Ministry is currently advertising all vacant head of school positions and will work towards finalizing permanent appointments

