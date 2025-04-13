Education strengthens bilateral relations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships have played a pivotal role in meeting Fiji’s human resource needs.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, during the 75th anniversary celebration of the ICCR yesterday.

He adds that these scholarships have opened doors for Fijian students to pursue higher education in India across a range of disciplines.

This aligns with Fiji’s need for skilled professionals in fields such as medicine, engineering, technology, education, and the arts.

“I can tell you the quality and the environment—the space for learning and teaching—is immense, and our students from Fiji should take advantage of that.”

Professor Prasad emphasizes that this initiative has strengthened the bilateral ties between India and Fiji.

He adds that it not only enhances the skills of the workforce but also contributes to the broader goals of socio-economic development in Fiji.

Prasad acknowledged the longstanding friendship between the two nations and assured that in the coming years, they will take their relationship to another level.

