Education Ministry queries bed demand

The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into Jasper Williams High School after parents raised concerns about a single bed being listed as a required item for boarders in 2026.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the requirement is highly unusual.

Parents have told FBC News that no boarding school in the country has ever asked students to supply their own beds.

The Minister confirms that a divisional education officer in the Western Division has been dispatched to the school to determine why such an item was included and to assess other concerns raised about the Methodist Church of Fiji-managed institution.

Radrodro stresses that all schools must follow the ministry’s enrolment policy, which outlines the standard items students are expected to bring and a bed is not one of them.

The Ministry says it will act once the investigation report is completed.

