Education minister meets new UNICEF Pacific Representative

[ Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook ]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, recently welcomed Hamish Young, the newly appointed UNICEF Representative for the Pacific, during a courtesy visit focused on strengthening collaboration on Fiji’s education reforms.

Young was accompanied by UNICEF Deputy Representative Roshni Basu, along with UNICEF Education Officers Semiti Temo and Aisling Falconer.

Discussions during the meeting centred on key reform priorities, including the new Education Act, ongoing curriculum reviews to ensure students are equipped with future-ready skills, teacher retention, and the development of climate-resilient schools.

The role of rugby and school sports in promoting youth engagement and advancing gender equality was also highlighted.

UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Fiji’s education sector through assistance in curriculum development, enhancing school safety, strengthening professional development programmes, and addressing teacher retention challenges.

The Ministry of Education, in turn, reiterated its commitment to delivering inclusive, high-quality education for all Fijian students, while continuing to work closely with development partners to advance sustainable and resilient education systems across the country.

