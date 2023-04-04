Education Minister apologizes for oversight on teachers contracts

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro in parliament.

Some teachers were issued with five-year contracts, and this is being rectified by the Education Ministry.

This was confirmed by the Education Minister Aseri Radrodro in parliament yesterday after the issue was raised by Opposition MP Praveen Bala.

Radrodro has issued an apology on behalf of the Ministry for the oversight.

”The Ministry of Education wishes to reassure the house and the teachers that were issued these contracts that the Ministry is rectifying the oversight by ensuring that the contracts are in line with the cabinet decision.”

In January this year, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had stated that the coalition government will proceed with its plans to eliminate teacher contracts.

The teacher’s contracts were upgraded to five-year terms with a new pay structure and increased remuneration last year.