Education key to addressing cyber-attacks: Van der Shyff

Cases of cyber-attacks in the Pacific Islands will increase due to the region being a contested space among the world’s super powers.

This was highlighted by SoftIron Chief Operating Officer Jason Van der Shyff, who says countries like Fiji can reduce the risks of cyber-attacks by engaging with experts from developed countries on how to minimize the risks.

“There are a number of actors in play and the risk and number of cyber-attacks has increased tremendously. How do you counteract that, it’s about sharing information, with the Americans, the British, the Australians, and the Japanese, which we see happening on a regular basis with workshops, so it’s about the education level at the government space to understand how we can all help each other.”

Van der Shyff says people also need to realize that many cases of cyber-attacks are not very complicated and sophisticated.

He says it can be as simple as forgotten passwords and that education is the key to empowering users on avoiding cases of cyber-attacks.