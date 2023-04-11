Education commission to carry out review

[File Photo]

Membership of the Commission will be determined through an inter-ministry consultative process.

The Cabinet has also agreed that the National Education Summit to be convened in the next financial year.

Government says the summit will bring together a wide range of stakeholders from government, non-government organisations, civil society organisations, communities, provincial administrators, faith-based organisations, industries and employers and individuals with experience in the education sector.

The Ministry of Education will work closely with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance on preparatory work for the Summit.

Meanwhile, cabinet today approved the re-establishment of Board of Governors for Government schools.

Rabuka says the role of this board is to provide effective oversight into the management and governance of a Government school.

The Board of Governors were abolished in 2015.

Schools that will have boards back:

(i) Delainamasi Government School,

(ii) Natabua Primary School,

(iii) Adi Cakobau School,

(iv) Bucalevu Secondary School,

(v) Labasa College,

(vi) Levuka Public School,

(vii) Nasinu Secondary School,

(viii) Natabua High School,

(ix) Queen Victoria School,

(x) Ratu Kadavulevu School,

(xi) Sila Central School,

(xii) Suva Grammar School and

(xiii) Vunisea Secondary School.