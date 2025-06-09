Education Bill ‘out of step’ with modern higher education

[File Photo]

Fiji’s proposed Education Bill risks falling behind the realities of modern higher education unless it is updated to reflect global shifts in learning, technology and qualification delivery.

Officials from the Fiji Higher Education Commission told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that the higher education landscape has changed dramatically since the Higher Education Act was enacted in 2008, with the rise of artificial intelligence, micro-credentials and increased global mobility of students and workers.

FHEC representatives said the new Education Bill, which is intended to become the overarching Education Act, must align with these changes to ensure Fiji’s education system remains credible and internationally competitive.

The commission told the committee, noting that learning is no longer limited to traditional degree pathways or full-time, campus-based study.

They highlighted the growth of short courses and micro-credentials — training programs often lasting weeks rather than years — which are currently not clearly regulated under existing legislation or captured in the draft bill.

The commission warned that without a legal framework to recognise and regulate such learning, students risk being left with certificates that carry little value locally or overseas.

FHEC also pointed to the expansion of Fiji’s higher education sector, from a single university in the past to multiple fully registered universities today, with two theological institutions now provisionally approved to transition to university status.

Officials said these developments underscored the need to review the national qualifications framework and ensure the Education Bill supports proper accreditation and quality assurance across all levels of learning.

Members of the committee questioned whether recognising micro-credentials could weaken academic standards, but the commission said flexible learning pathways were essential for working adults, early school leavers and those seeking to upskill without committing to long-term study.

The Higher Education Commission said it would submit detailed written recommendations identifying gaps in the bill and proposing amendments to ensure the legislation reflects current and future realities of higher education in Fiji.

