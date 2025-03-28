Economy stable despite tourism dip

Tourism started slowly this year, with visitor arrivals down 3.8% in the first two months.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says that fewer arrivals from Australia and New Zealand outweighed increased visitors from Pacific Island Countries.

Governor Ariff Ali states that resource sectors and overall demand performed well through February.

Strong domestic VAT collections and increased consumption loans show positive spending, supported by remittances and higher incomes.

Increased investment loans and building permits indicate improved investment activity.

Ali acknowledges that while the economy is projected to grow for the fourth year, global trade frictions and inflation could hinder growth.

Annual inflation fell to 1.4% last month, mainly due to lower vegetable prices after the December 2024 floods impacted January’s four percent inflation.

Ali adds that banking liquidity remains high ($1.9 billion as of March 26th), supporting low interest rates and economic activity.

