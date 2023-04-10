Easter a time for self-reflection: Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

Easter serves as a reminder of the hope and renewal that Jesus Christ brought to the world when he was crucified and ultimately resurrected.

In his Easter message, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro urged children, especially those who are grappling with societal issues to use this time as a moment of self-reflection.

Radrodro encouraged people to learn to live a life that demonstrates the values of compassion, humility, gratitude, courage, kindness, respect and love, which are the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

The minister reassured the nation that the coalition government is working for the overall welfare of all Fijians in these challenging and uncertain times.

Radrodro says for many people, Easter represents a myriad of distinct things whereas for Christians, it is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, justification over condemnation, hope over despair and an unwavering hope for mankind.